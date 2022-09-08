BREAKING: US Secretary Of State, Antony Blinken, Visits Ukraine Unannounced





United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Thurday, made an unannounced trip to Ukraine – his second visit to the country since Russian invasion more than six months ago.

The top US diplomat will meet with Ukrainian officials.

The US and its Western allies have been very vehement in their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and have slapped the Vladimir Putin Government in Moscow with crippling sanctions.

However, Russia has remained adamant over its ambitions in Ukraine and has also taken some retaliatory measures.

Source: Leadership Newspaper