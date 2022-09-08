LandWey Launches ‘The Future Cities’ In Lagos





LandWey Investment Limited, one of the largest residential development companies in Nigeria, has announced the launch of a new multi-million naira project tagged, ‘The Future City’ in its bid to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit and expand to various locations within Lagos and its environs.

The new project was officially unveiled in Lagos on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the company’s event for its realtors tagged, “The Sellabration Experience”.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Wale Ayilara, the chief executive officer, LandWey, said the new project was “a new town development project with integration of nature’s green, humankind’s technology and innovation, primed to make city living smarter and more efficient while preserving and improving the planet’s fragile ecosystem.”

Ayilara added that the project provides answers to the predictions made by the United Nations (UN), that nearly all population growth up to 2030 will be in cities, with 96 per cent of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper