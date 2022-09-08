[Maimuna’s Memoir] It’s A Complex Matter: The Vicious Circle Needs To End





Eventually he is barely left with enough to fix the road, and you know what? In a month or two the road goes back to being dreadful and the vicious circle continues as these people are making gains from the dreadfulness of the road and therefore not ready to see it fixed.

It would be taking their dishonest means of livelihood from them. Are you surprised as I was? I tell you it’s head scratching, frustrating to say the least.

Some people are benefiting off the misery of others. It’s just not fair, how did we get to this? This has to be checked for the sake of Nigerians and for the sake of the country’s development.





Source: Leadership Newspaper