Nigeria Loses N2trn Yearly To Inadequate Natural Rubber Devt





The failure of the Presidential Initiative on Rubber, launched in 2006 to promote increased production and processing of rubber locally, has led to estimated annual loss of about N2 trillion in both foreign exchange and local currencies, LEADERSHIP can now reveal.

The experts gave the estimation based on gap in the rubber market as the country is yet to fully utilize its exporting potentials which could earn it more forex in an era of scarce foreign exchange.

According to information obtained by LEADERSHIP, the global demand for latex is 17million metric tonnes while Nigeria has exported rubber and its articles worth $22 trillion since 2009. Though impressive, experts said, the country is still far from its target and potentials.

The Presidential initiative was aimed at increasing production through resuscitation of plantations, establishment of new plantation in order to expand the number of hectares under cultivation, promotion of yield improvement using improved clones and to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper