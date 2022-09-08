NYCN Charges Youths To Shun Crime





Youths across Nigeria have been charged not to indulge in criminality or follow fraudulent groups who parade as leaders of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in the state, to avoid being used to cause unrest in the state.

T Chimuanya Udokahe charge was made by the Imo State chapter chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Ezinwanne, while reacting to purported Imo State NYCN elective congress slated to hold on September 9, 2022.

Speaking in Owerri yesterday Udoka advised Imo youths to ignore such a call for elective congress of NYCN by some persons he described as “fake and unidentified group”, adding that “the NYCN has a well organised structure and duly constituted leadership in both state and national levels”.

He warned that youths who associate with such ‘kangaroo’ persons would be doing so at their own peril.

He also said that the fake group was using the election to heighten insecurity, destabilize the peace of the state, hoodwink and defraud…





Source: Leadership Newspaper