Police Constabularies Protest ‘Nonpayment’ Of 18-month Salary In Osun





No fewer than 480 people recruited as constabularies into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Osun State yesterday trooped to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest nonpayment of 18 months salaries.

The placard carrying protesters who stormed the popular Olaiya Flyover chanting various songs to press home their demands took off from Oke-fia area of the ancient town. They complained that they have not been paid any salary since the completion of their training in May 2021.

Some of the protesters who dressed in black police uniform carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Pay us our 18 months’ salary”, “18 month without kobo”, “Pay our salary now”, “Pay us Our Stipends And Allowances”, among others.

Speaking with newsmen, Constable Tijani Adewale said despite the fact that they have not been paid they were totally committed to their duties saying no few than three constabularies have lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties.

He said: “We lost…





Source: Leadership Newspaper