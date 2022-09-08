Sanwo-Olu Woos Investors To Lagos In America





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said he is willing and ready to partner with investors within and outside Africa, describing Africa as the next destination for global business, with Lagos as the convergence point.

He said the economic position of the state, the innovative youth population and the conducive environment provided by the government are what makes Lagos the destination of choice for many investors who have set up businesses in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during a dinner organized by Del-York International in his honour at the Intercontinental Hotel in Washington DC, United States of America on Monday evening, with the theme: investment opportunities in Lagos, Africa’s largest economy.

The governor listed technology, infrastructure, renewable energy and entertainment as areas that remain fertile for serious investors to look at, saying that there is a guaranteed return on investments in these for those coming to invest in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper