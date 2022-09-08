We Introduced Parking Levy To Eliminate Illegal Collections – Lagos Govt





Amid controversy trailing the operations of its agency, the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), the Lagos State government on Wednesday said the development was designed to eliminate indiscriminate parking and collection of levies in the metropolis.

It would be recalled that a post had recently gone viral on social media, stating that LASPA issued a letter signed by its General Manager, levying a Lekki-based company a total sum of N290,000 for the parking lot outside their premises.

In a bid to set the records straight on the activities of the newly created agency, LASPA, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde at a press briefing said against, “The erroneous claims of certain individuals and groups, LASPA has the power by law to collect park levies.

“As it is usually the case, especially in a political season, political jobbers and people with limited knowledge on the constitutional mandates of LASPA have tried fruitlessly to exaggerate the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper