Wike Rejects Jibrin’s Resignation As PDP BoT Chair





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has rejected the resignation of the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, describing his position as mere advisory.

This is as the governor wondered why both PDP presidential candidate and the national chairman will come from the Northern part of the country, with nothing coming to the Southern part of the country.

Wike spoke on Thursday at the commissioning of the Faculty of Humanities of the Rivers State University at Ahoada Town in Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State.

The governor said: “They have today told the BoT chairman to resign. Who is talking about chairman of BoT? What is the role of the BoT? BoT is an advisory body. We have never zoned BoT, BoT is an advisory body. BoT is not a decision-making body.

“Those who run as it is today is the presidential candidate or the president and chairman of the party. The chairman of the party and the candidate or the president…





Source: Leadership Newspaper