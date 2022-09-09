2023: I’ll Align With You, Tinubu Promises Farmers





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured Nigerian farmers of his commitment to invest massively in the entire agricultural value chain if he is elected president next year.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday when he received farmers from the six geo-political zones of the country at his campaign office in Abuja, noting that investment in the nation’s agricultural sector must be prioritised as Nigeria holds the key to global food security.

Tinubu, who left his party’s campaign office for an emergency engagement after a brief meeting with other farmer groups, left his running mate, Kashim Shettima, behind to, on his behalf, address other groups of farmers, who came under the of umbrella of Asiwaju Farmers Forum.

Shettima disclosed that there were already strategic plans in the roadmap of his incoming administration to fortify the nation’s agricultural sector through the adoption of intermediate partnerships and enhanced…





Source: Leadership Newspaper