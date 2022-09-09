2023: Peter Obi Swelling Igbo’s Political Relevance But… – Umahi





Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has predicted victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s elections, picking the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as his second favourite.

Umahi disclosed this on Friday to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, he met the President to invite him to commission the new Ebonyi State Governor’s Lodge, which construction his administration just completed.

He also said the current Peter Obi political movement would go a long way to prepare the environment that will make an Igbo presidency possible in the future.

The governor, who still maintained that the presidential contest in 2023 should be an all-South affair, said he has been fascinated by the momentum created by the Peter Obi movement because it was awakening an awareness about the people of the South-East and their political relevance.

Source: Leadership Newspaper