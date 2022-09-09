2023: Tinubu, Shettima’s Wives Storm APC, Announce Women Campaign Council





Wife of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has told the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, that Nigerian women were ready for massive mobilisation ahead of the 2023 general election.

Mrs Tinubu, who represents Lagos Central in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, stated this when she and the wife of the vice presidential candidate of the party, Nana Shettima, paid Adamu a visit at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

They said their women group, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Women Council, was ready to mobilise and would soon reel out its programmes.

Senator Tinubu said, “We are here to tell you that the Nigeria women, we are ready. I want to reassure the national chairman that we are all ready to work and then whenever you need us, we are just a call away. And then we are ready to work and ensure victory for our party come 2023.

“We women are ready. We are all ready to mobilize and very…





Source: Leadership Newspaper