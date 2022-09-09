Egbewole Emerges 12th Vice Chancellor Of UNILORIN





The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), on Thursday, announced the appointment of a Professor of Law, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, as the 12th Vice Chancellor of the university.

Egbewole will take over from the incumbent vice chancellor, Prof. Sulaiman Age AbdulKareem, whose tenure expires on October 15, 2022.

LEADERSHIP had on Tuesday exclusively reported that 13 Professors shortlisted as possible replacement for AbdulKareem would face an interview panel last Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pro-chancellor and chairman of the council of the university, Malam Abidu Yasid, announced Egbewole’s appointment at a news conference held at the university’s main auditorium.

Yasid said: “I am glad to inform you that the Council has, after rigorous selection procedure, approved the appointment of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN) as the twelfth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

“Professor Egbewole, who is 61 years old, holds a Ph.D. degree in Law and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper