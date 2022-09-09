Niger Assembly Impeaches House Leader, Deputy, Others





Niger State House of Assembly has sacked some key leaders of the House during its plenary at the Assembly Complex in Minna yesterday.

The change of leadership was sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Edati constituency, Hon Mohammed Salihu Tama, requesting the impeachment of the leader of the House, deputy leader of the House and chief whip of the House respectively for incompetence in the discharge of their legislative responsibility.

The member representing Edati moved for the leader of the House, Hon Sale Ibrahim, deputy House leader, Hon Binta Mamman and the chief whip, Hon Idris Musa Vatsa to be removed from their positions.

In the same motion he also moved for them to be replaced by Hon Mohammed Abba Bala (leader of the House), Hon Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso (deputy House leader) and Hon Mohammed Salihu Tama (chief whip) respectively.

The motion was seconded by Hussein Akote and the speaker put it to a voice vote and the motion was unanimously approved by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper