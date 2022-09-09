Pst Enenche Storms Zambia After Malawi Visit 





Few days after returning from Malawi for a programme, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, will this weekend storm Zambia for a power-packed healing and deliverance crusade.

Recall that Dr Enenche was in Malawi between August 18-20, for the 2022 General Assembly of the Assemblies of God Malawi.

According to his media office in Abuja on Friday, Dr Enenche ministered at the Silver Stadium, Lilongwe, Malawian capital, which witnessed miracles of healings and deliverances of people from all manners of diseases and afflictions.

The crusade had in attendance the First Lady of the country, Dr Monica Chakwera.

The Senior Pastor ministered at a Pastors’ Conference, which had in attendance ministers of the gospel from Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa, Zimbabwe and other neighbouring African countries.

Shortly after the Pastors’ Conference, Dr Paul Enenche had a private meeting with the President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, his wife as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper