Queen Of England’s Death, End Of Golden Era – Atiku





Presidential candidate of Nigeria’s major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England, describing her passing as an end of a golden era.

Atiku, who reacted to the monarch’s demise via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday evening, said the passing of Queen Elizabeth II came to everyone around the globe with a rude shock.

The PDP presidential candidate wrote: “Her passing is an end of a golden era. Her reign was epochal, not just in the United Kingdom but the entire Commonwealth.

“The world has known only one Queen, and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will be the end of an impactful reign, and for the rest of our humanity, it shall be the beginning of history.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people and government of the United Kingdom and, importantly, the @RoyalFamily.

“May the soul of the Queen Rest in Peace. -AA.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper