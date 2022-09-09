Soludo Eulogises Cardinal Okpalaeke, Says Nigeria’s Rebirth Underway





Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has eulogised the newly created Peter Cardinal Ebere Okpalaeke, saying his creation is a positive signal that Nigeria would soon witness a total rebirth.

Peter Cardinal Okpalaeke was rejected by as Catholic bishop of Ahiara diocese after the local clergy and laity insisted on an Mbaise bishop instead he was installed as bishop of Ekwulobia.

The governor expressed the optimism that the creation of Ebere Cardinal Okpalaeke will bring about a new dawn in Nigeria, South East, and indeed Anambra State.

Soludo spoke at a reception held in honour of the new Cardinal Okpalaeke at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Ekwulobia yesterday.

He said because the creation happened in very unusual time, it is marvelous to behold, stressing that it will become a point of contact for something new to begin to happen in Nigeria.

“Two Cardinals in Africa and one of them from Nigeria. There must be something spiritual about it. I pray that this creation will become a point…





Source: Leadership Newspaper