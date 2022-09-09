Yuguda Re-emphasises Importance Of Agric Devt In Economic Diversification





As Nigeria pursues policies aimed at diversifying the economy, creating jobs and hastening socio-economic development, agriculture has been identified as capable of playing a crucial role in actualising these lofty objectives.

Director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this, at the 26th Annual Stockbroker’s Conference with the theme: ‘Capital market and agricultural development in Nigeria: Issues and the way forward’ held in Benin yesterday.

He said, the theme of this year’s conference could not have come at a better time than now as it showcases the important role the capital market can play in harnessing resources for our nation’s agricultural development.

According to Yuguda, Nigeria is facing some of its most daunting challenges in recent times, including: Rising inflation, currently at a 17-year high of 19.64 per cent; declining government revenues arising from crude oil production challenges and Premium Motor Spirit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper