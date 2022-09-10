After NEC Meeting, PDP Now Set For 2023 Polls – Secondus





The former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has hailed the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for stabilising the party ready for victory in 2023.

Secondus, in a statement yesterday, said the outcome of the NEC meeting showed the party is set and ready for victory.

The former national chairman also commended the immediate past chairman of the Board of Trustees, (BoT) Sen. Walid Jibrin for resigning voluntarily in the interest of peace and harmony and unity in the party.

He also congratulated Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Seyi Makinde of of Oyo State for their appointment as the director general of the campaign council and chairman of PDP Governors Forum respectively.

He also congratulated the former Senate President Adolphus Wabara who was elected the acting chairman of the BoT.

The former PDP boss charged all members of the party to put all hands on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper