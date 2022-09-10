DSS Raids Residences Of Tukur Mamu’s In-law, Family Members





Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) early yesterday raided the residence of Abdullahi Mashi, an in-law to Mal. Tukur Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper who was arrested in Cairo airport, Egypt on his way to Saudi Arabia with two of his wives.

The DSS had on Thursday raided the residence and office of Mamu and money, handset phones, laptop and other valuables were said to have been carted away.

However, in a statement, the management of Desert Herald Newspaper faulted the DSS over it described as media trial of Mamu while disclosing that the security agents had also raided the residences of Mamu’s in-law and family members.

The statement signed by Ibrahim Mada, special projects manager of Desert Herald Newspaper, disclosed that the military accoutrements found in Mamu’s house during the Thursday raid of his house belong to his son, a naval officer.

The statement said; “We urge the DSS to avoid media trial of Malam Tukur Mamu (Dan Iyan Fika), Publisher,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper