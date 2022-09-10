EFCC Arrests Chinese National For Illegal Mining In Kwara





The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 29-year-old Chinese national, Gang Deng, for suspected illegal mining in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Deng was arrested on Friday and found to be in possession of solid minerals without authority.

A truckload of minerals suspected to be lepidolite was recovered from him, according to a statement signed by the head of media and publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Saturday.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement added.





Source: Leadership Newspaper