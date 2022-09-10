Enactus Nigeria Ahmadu Bello Team Emerges Winner Of National Competition





Enactus Nigeria, a foremost international non-profit organisation dedicated to youth leadership and enterprise development has announced Enactus Ahmadu Bello University Zaria Team, as the national champion, while Tai Solarin University of Education takes second place team at her annual national competition.

In a statement by the NGO, it said despite the ASUU strike, in the last one year, Enactus teams in Nigeria, made up of undergraduates of tertiary institutions from all backgrounds and disciplines, invested time and other resources to develop and implement startup social enterprises with great potential to empower individuals, transform communities, create jobs and wealth opportunities while improving on the quality of life and standards of living of people in communities around the country.

The country director, Enactus Nigeria, Mr. Michael Ajayi, said, “Like all other national competitions preceding it, the Enactus Nigeria National Competition 2022 provided these resourceful…





Source: Leadership Newspaper