Gov Yahaya Appoints Gara-Gombe Adviser On Info Management, Strategy





Gombe State governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of a former chairman of Gombe State Football Association (FA), Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, as his Special Adviser on Information Management and Strategy.

This was contained in a statement signed by the director-general, Press Affairs, Government House, Ismail Misili in Gombe.

Misili said the appointment conveyed by the secretary to the state government, Ibrahim Njodi, takes effect immediately.

Gara-Gombe, who until his appointment is the CEO of GWG Sports Center Ltd, is expected to use his wealth of experience to promote Inuwa Yahaya administration and strengthen the information machinery in the state with the aim of making it more people-oriented and effective right to the grassroots.

Gara-Gombe had at different times been two-time chairman of Gombe United Football Club, member of Gombe State Sports Council, Secretary General of Nigeria Football Stakeholders Forum, Special Adviser on Sports Development to former…





Source: Leadership Newspaper