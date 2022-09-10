Here Are Some Creative Ways To Increase Your Finances





The following list features some simple, yet effective and creative ways to make money on the side. You can earn a few extra hundreds each month without spending neither much time nor efforts!

Recycle your old phone(s)

Bet you got a few ancient Nokia’s or old phones hidden somewhere around the house. You’d be surprised to know that you can actually get some cash if you decide to sell them.

A lot of companies offer compensation for recycling old phones which are shipped somewhere to Asia and getting dismantled there. You can check the list of companies and possible earnings here. Ask your family and friends if they’d like to give away their old phones too for a bigger bucks.

Invite people for dinner

If you have relatively impressive cooking skills and some room to host guests, sign up for Eat With – a cool new service connecting travelers with hosts around the world, who invite them to a small dinner party for a fixed fee. As a host, you can set a rate per guest,…





