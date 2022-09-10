King Charles III Proclaimed As UK Monarch As Camilla Begins New Role





King Charles III has been formally proclaimed as the UK’s new monarch. He pledged to “follow the inspiring example” of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at his confirmation ceremony.

The King, who ascended to the throne Thursday after the Queen’s death, honored her “life well lived” and renewed her “promise of lifelong service” in his first addressto the nation on Friday.

The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in from around the world. Details for her funeral are expected to be released soon.

With her husband’s accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Camilla has become Queen Consort and will take on a new and more prominent role alongside King Charles III.

Just over 25 years after the death of Charles’ first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, Camilla remains a divisive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper