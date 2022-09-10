Tinubu Presidency Will Inspire Confidence In Oil & Gas Sector – Oladiti 





A former national chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG, Otunba Salimon Akanni Oladiti, has declared that players in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry are quite optimistic that presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would instill sanity into the sector if elected in the 2023 polls.

Oladiti, who visited the APC presidential campaign secretariat in Abuja in his personal capacity as chairman of SA Oladiti and Sons Nigeria Limited, was accompanied by members of the union from Lagos Zone.

They were received by the federal lawmaker representing Ikeja federal constituency and secretary of the APC presidential campaign council, Hon. James Faleke.

Oladiti said having worked in the oil industry before he joined active politics, Tinubu is not a stranger to the operations of both the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil industry, and he would ensure that the industry work seamlessly to the benefit of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper