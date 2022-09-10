Titilayo Ogunbambi: Using NGO To Impact Lives Of Women, Girls





Will young girls and women ever be free from the shadows of abuse and violence? This is a question that always lingers on the mind of the executive director of Boundless Hands Africa Initiative, Titilayo Ogunbambi, as she dedicated over 10 years of her life in ensuring that girls in Nigeria are safe when they step out to buy sweets, confident enough to pursue their dreams and maximize their potentials and emerge.

In 2016, Ogunbambi founded Boundless Hands Africa, with a mission of preventing all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) through various interventions. Since then, the Foundation has advanced the health and well-being of gender-based violence survivors by facilitating access to sexual reproductive health information/services and psycho-social support to survivors of sexual abuse Nigerians and empowering women and girls living in underserved communities. She has successfully implemented 28 programmes, which have reached over 25,000 people online and face to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper