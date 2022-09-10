UNN Mass Communications Alumni Teach Research Methods





Despite the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Mass Communication Alumni Association (Jacksonites) held its monthly continuing education training on social and communication research methods for the benefit of interested researchers in Nigerian universities.

Previous sessions of the webinar series covered an overview of mixed methods approaches and the applications of action research in addressing pressing social problems.

This month’s session which was held on Friday September 2 covered qualitative research methods and was covered by five widely experienced research teachers in the US and Nigeria, with more than 65 participants who joined from across the country to listen to the presentations and interact with the panellists.

Professor Okigbo, formerly senior lecturer at UNN, and pioneer Registrar at the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), and now Professor Emeritus of Strategic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper