700,000 People Commit Suicide Annually – WHO





As the world commemorates this year’s Suicide Prevention Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that globally, over 700,000 people commit suicide annually with 77 per cent of all global suicides occurring in low-and-middle-income countries.

WHO country representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, stated this at a press briefing in commemoration of the 2022 World Suicide Prevention Day, with the theme, ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ in Abuja.

World Suicide Prevention Day is commemorated on the 10th of September every year. The aim is to raise the much needed awareness that suicide is preventable.

Mulombo said for every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.

“Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds,” he said.

He, however, said that this year’s theme serves as a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide, adding that the theme also aspires to inspire…





Source: Leadership Newspaper