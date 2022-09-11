Buhari Celebrates Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, At 70  





President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar, on his 70th birthday, sharing the moment of joy with the Nupe people and Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, also rejoiced with the traditional ruler on his 19 years on the throne of his forefathers, affirming that the landmark achievements in upholding the culture of his people, promoting peace and harmonious living and contributing to educational development like founding of the Edusoko University remained commendable.

He congratulated the retired Brigadier General in the Nigerian Army who left memories of meritorious service in the army, using every opportunity of leadership to demonstrate his kindness, honesty and generosity.

“As the chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, turns a septuagenarian, President Buhari notes that his wealth of knowledge, understanding of issues, both…





Source: Leadership Newspaper