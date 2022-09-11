Drunk Doctor: Controversy Trails Death Of 4 Newborn Babies





Benjamin Ikeji, was in high expectations when his sister’s husband brought his pregnant wife to the Central General Hospital, in Sapele, Delta State. When they got to the hospital at about 5 pm on Thursday, he hoped that they were in a perfect place and in safe hands, however, their hope was dashed when there was no assistance from the health managers until they lost the baby.

Also, Newton Oroba’s case was not too different from the former. His expectation was to dance home after his wife must have given birth to a newborn. Unfortunately, they lost the baby.

To many, a hospital, whether private or public, is the safest place to give birth. That is one of the reasons why pre and antenatal clinics were encouraged by health managers. They discourage traditional or crude ways of delivering babies owing to their difficulties and unprofessionalism.

Hospitals are meant to be equipped with human and material facilities to be able to face challenges that may come up during childbirth…





Source: Leadership Newspaper