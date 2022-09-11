Lawan On Private Visits To IBB, Abdulsalami In Minna





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, visited Minna, the Niger State capital on a private visit.

Shortly on arrival at Minna Airport, Lawan proceeded to the Hilltop residences of two former Heads of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Lawan first met General Abubakar, who recently returned from a medical trip abroad, to wish him quick recovery after which he proceeded to General Babangida’s residence also on a private visit.

Before his departure from Abubakar’s residence, Lawan spoke to waiting journalists: “We are here to sympathise with our father, the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“You will recall that he just returned from a medical trip in Britain and as our leader and elder statesman in this country, we felt that it was necessary that we make this visit today, to come and sympathise with him and his family.

“And we are very grateful to Almighty Allah for His mercies. Our father is recovering, recuperating very well. We…





Source: Leadership Newspaper