My Dad Inspired Me To Do Music – Kliensman





Kliensman Behora, is one of the most promising, and fast rising artistes in Nigeria. The recording artist, who also doubles as a producer and Network Engineer officially started recording music at age 12 and by the age of 17, he was already familiar with the latest production tools and software.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on how he got into music, Kliensman said: “I grew up around music, having a dad who exposed me to various local and international sounds that were dominating the music industry as of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“I was always inclined to music as I also had a mother who was actively part of a church choir for as long as I can recall. These subconsciously conditioned me to gravitate towards the process of music creation and composition.

“I eventually became fond of Dj’ing at mini school events and rapping with friends which somehow spiraled into me hanging around recording studios within my reach. I somehow ended up around people who took this art serious and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper