NDDC: Group Cautions Against Uyo Meeting, Calls For Board Inauguration





The Community Development Communities of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas (CDCNDOAGPA) has urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, to shelve the 5th meeting of the National Council of Niger Delta (NCND), organized by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and NDDC, which is scheduled to begin in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday, September 12, 2022.

According to the chairman, Board of Trustees of CDCNDOAGPA, Joseph Ambakederimo, the Minister should rather concentrate his efforts to ensure the inauguration of a substantive board of NDDC to enable them to “take office and reposition the commission to meet its set mandate for the people of the region.”

The group further cautioned that “the relative peace we presently enjoy in the region is about to be compromised, therefore we call on the organizers of this charade called meeting of the National council on Niger Delta to put it off.”

Ambakederimo urged the Minister to take all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper