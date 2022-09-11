On Gov Inuwa’s Worker-friendly Policies





It is a truism that the civil service is the backbone of government machinery since government’s policies and programmes are most often than not, implemented by the civil servants.

Indeed, to get the best of public service delivery, there must be deliberate and concerted efforts to reposition the civil service through training and retraining of workers, prompt payment of their salaries and emoluments among other welfare packages which will serve as incentivising factors.

In Gombe state, the Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration is mindful of the need to provide the needed impetus to the civil servants to ensure optimum service delivery. To this end, the administration has revamped the civil service by motivating workers with prompt payment of salaries and regular promotions. The governor has also employed many qualified indigines of the state as part of measures to strengthen the civil service, despite the financial predicament facing the state.

There is no gainsaying the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper