Out-of-school Children: Foundation Trains 300 IDPs, Places 20 On Scholarship





As part of efforts to reduce the high number of out-of-school children in the country, a non-profit organisation on the platform of Arm The Child Foundation, said it has so far trained over 300 internally displaced and vulnerable children in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Out of the 300 children trained in the last four years, 20 of them are now on scholarship in various secondary schools being sponsored by the NGO.

Speaking at the Kuchigoro IDP Camp Saturday in Abuja, during the presentation of certificates and scholarship awards to some of the outstanding children who participated at the 2022 summer lesson, President and founder of Arm the Child Foundation, Shuwargwe Damak, called on the federal government to be concerned on the disturbing high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

According to Damak, the trend over three years now has been a lot of schools shutting down, especially in the North because of threat of violent attacks, describing the situation as very…





Source: Leadership Newspaper