Plateau APC Allays Fears Over Jaiz Bank’s Involvement In Jos Market





The Plateau State chapter of the APC has allayed fears of its people that Jaiz Bank’s involvement in rebuilding of the burnt Jos Market is purely for economic gains.

According to the party, the bank cannot because of its funding of the development of the market’s reconstruction “Islamise” the state, as is being peddled by the opposition for selfish reasons.

The party while reacting to the criticism that trailed the supposed signing of an MoU with Jaiz Bank in a statement issued in Jos by the state’s publicity secretary, Sylvanus Namang, said the market would ever remain the property of the Plateau State government as Jaiz Bank has no business whatsoever in managing it for one day, not to talk of 40 years.

“The much touted 40 years applies only to the allottees of shops in the market who reside in Plateau State, regardless of their faith or ethnicity.

“To those asking, “why embarking on the reconstruction late in the life of this administration which has only nine…





Source: Leadership Newspaper