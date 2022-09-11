Police Uncover Illegal Petroleum Refinery, Arrest 2 Suspects In Edo





Police operatives attached to the Inspector-General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) in the late hours of September 7, 2022, successfully busted an illegal petroleum refining operation in Edo State.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the development followed the interception of intelligence on activities of an alleged illicit petroleum products refining syndicate operating adjacent to Agbor junction, Benin City, the State capital via a whistle blower through the recently created Nigeria National Petroleum Company’s (NNPC) Command and Control Centre Portal.

The Force PRO stated that “consequent to the raid on the illegal petroleum refining site, three empty DAF Trucks, 31 immobile surface tanks – seven of which were loaded with unspecified quantity of petroleum products, were discovered by the Police.

“Additionally, two suspects, one Chinedu Iyanabor aged 18 and Sunday Iyagbesun aged 52, were arrested during the raid.”

The police…





Source: Leadership Newspaper