Sylva, Akeredolu’s MD Nominees Lose Out In NDDC Board





Barring any last minute change of plans, President Muhammadu Buhari will forward the list of governing board nominees of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the senate for confirmation as soon as it reconvenes on September 20.

But the battle for plum jobs took a dramatic turn in the last few days as the Presidency has allegedly ignored the recommendations put forward by minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu with respect to the managing director position in the commission.

However, a presidency source confided in our correspondent that “Edo looks good for the position of the NDDC’s managing director”.

This development followed a memo from the office of the attorney general of the federation, which is said to have been approved by the presidency, revealing that Delta State is expected to produce the NDDC chairman, while Edo State will produce the managing director.

Also, Ondo State will produce the executive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper