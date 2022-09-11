We’re Working To Become Nigeria’s Food Basket – Kwara Govt





The Kwara State government has restated its commitment to sustainable commercial agriculture as part of efforts to make the state the food basket of the nation.

The state commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Mal. AbdulLateef Alakawa, stated this in Ilorin while receiving the executives of the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineering (NIAE) who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Alakawa disclosed that the state government would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the state is self- sufficient in food production through its all-year-round farming programmes.

On the role of agricultural engineers in food production and its value chain in the country, the commissioner noted that the importance of the institution can not be over-emphasised.

He added that the state government through his ministry had organised various capacity workshops for engineering personnel and the area extension officers of the ministry on modern techniques and good agronomy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper