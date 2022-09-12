 Abuja Airport ‘Park And Pay’ Policy Begins September 29





The proposed ‘Park and Pay’ policy at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja is set to commence on September 29, 2022.

This followed an approval by the federal government for a new order at the Abuja Airport.

The managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Kabir Yadudu Mohammed, had in a letter dated August 16, 2022, sought the approval of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to obtain the necessary federal government approvals to introduce the service.

It was gathered that the federal government immediately approved the new service.

In the letter seeking the approval, FAAN had noted that “taking the current security situation of the country into consideration, it is important to be more organised and orderly within the airport.

“As such, rowdiness in the drop-off area and parking lots, improper parking, parking in restricted areas, unnecessary congestion in front of the terminal and all forms of unruly behaviour…





Source: Leadership Newspaper