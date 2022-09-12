Ailing 25-yr-old Ekweremadu’s Daughter Begs For Kidney Donation 





Sonia Ekweremadu, daughter of the embattled former Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has appealed to members of the public to donate kidney to her.

Sonia, who took to her verified Instagram page on Monday, said her present predicament was responsible for her father’s legal travails in the United Kingdom, a development that has complicated matters for her and the family.

In a post titled, ‘APPEAL FOR KIDNEY DONATION BY SONIA EKWEREMADU’, the 25-year-old UK based Sonia, said upon her recovery, she will dedicate her life helping people with similar kidney challenges.

Sonia wrote: “I, Sonia Ekweremadu, hereby appeal to the general public to come to my aid and save my life.

“I am 25 years old and a graduate of Media and Communications, University of Coventry. I dropped out of my post-graduate studies at the University of Newcastle in 2019 when I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, FSGS

Nephrotic Syndrome. My family has battled to save my life and has taken…





Source: Leadership Newspaper