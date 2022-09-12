Alleged Fraud: Beauty Queens Tackle BSTAN Boss, Promise To Disrupt October Fair 





This year’s edition of the BSTAN House Fair scheduled to hold in October 2022 is facing imminent disruption by angry Queens over the blatant refusal of the organisers to pay winners of 2021 fair.

The aggrieved beauty Queens who specifically called out the founder and CEO of BSTAN Group, organisers of BSTAN House Fair, Dr Becky Olubukola, accused her of refusing to pay them their monies as well as withholding job opportunities promised them in their terms of engagement.

According to the Queens, after participating in the event and various categories of winners emerged, the organisers, till date, reneged on their contractual obligations even as they rebuffed every attempt at meeting them.

One of the affected queens, Mary Obadofin, said: “After the show, we were promised on a set date to come collect our winnings but till date, nothing has been done. Series of meetings have been held with representatives of the organisation and unfulfilled promises continue to be made till…







Source: Leadership Newspaper