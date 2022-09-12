Anti-Unionism: Passengers Stranded At Airports As Aviation Unions Protest





Labour Unions in the aviation sector, on Monday, shut down flight operations nationwide over alleged anti-labour clauses in the new Aviation Bills currently awaiting the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The protesting unions are the Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN); National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE); National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and Amalgamated Unions of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the protest and strike action were due to the oppressive clauses in the new bills governing affairs of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and four other aviation agencies.

The unions described the said clauses as a ‘subtle attempt’ to restrain their powers and obliterate unionism, as they threatened to proceed with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper