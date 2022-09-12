BBNaija 7: Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy, Bryan Evicted 





Four housemates were evicted from the Big Brother House season seven in the Week 8 eviction night.

The four housemates, who were evicted among the six housemates earlier nominated for eviction, were Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy and Bryan.

Menwhile, there is a new twist added to the reality TV show as announced by the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Surprisingly, the trio are not out of the House yet. The evicted housemates are now guests of the newly created Level 3.

However, according to Ebuka, the housemates; Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy and Bryan are no longer contestants as they will remain guests in Biggie’s House till at least September 18.

“Big Brother has decided to retain the evicted housemates from tonight’s Live Show as Guests in the #BBNaija House until the 18th of September. They will now be referred to as Level 3 Guests,” he said.

About Level 3 Guests:

Source: Leadership Newspaper