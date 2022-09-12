JAMB Scraps Mop-Up UTME





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scrapped the mop-up examination for candidates of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) who are not bio-metrically verified.

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the office of the Registrar on Monday in Abuja.

JAMB said that the decision emanated from the management’s rigorous review of the 2022 UTME exercise with the need to close all loopholes noticed during the examination.

It said, “The board has decided that the era whereby some candidates will present themselves at the examination venue and claim difficulty to be biometrically verified and expect the system to allow them to sit for the examination is gone for good.

“It will be recalled that the board, out of magnanimity has allowed such candidates to be rescheduled for the mop-up UTME introduced in 2017.

“However, the board has of late, realised the futility of such an arrangement after assessing the process and its impact on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper