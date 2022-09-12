Job Loss, Harmful Use Of Alcohol, Others Fuelling Suicide – Minister





As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day, the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has identified risk factors for suicide to include depression, job or financial loss, harmful use of alcohol and other substances.

The minister, who stated this during a press briefing in commemoration of the 2020 World Suicide Prevention Day, themed: “Creating hope through action,” in Abuja, listed other risk factors for suicide as chronic pain and illness, family history of suicide, genetic and biological factors.

He also said that experiencing conflict and disaster, violence, abuse or loss and a sense of isolation are strongly associated with suicidal behaviour.

Represented by the director, public health, Dr Alex Okoh, the minister hinted that the strongest risk factor of suicide is a previous suicide attempt.

“Most people who attempt suicide had existing mental health challenges which may or may not have been diagnosed,” he…





