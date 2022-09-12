Kaduna Police Rescue 3 Kidnap Victims, Recover AK47, Ammunition, Operational Vehicle





Following the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba’s directives on rigorous visible patrols and domination of public space by various Police Commands, the Kaduna State Police command said such patrols have yielded results with the rescue of three kidnap victims, recovery of kidnappers’ firearms and ammunitions as well as operational vehicle and motorcycle.

The Command’ss spokesperson, DSP Muhammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the accomplished feats were against the backdrop of a complaint received on September 4, 2022, that one Yusuf Abdullahi Abubakar of Dorayi village in Kano State was kidnapped on same date at Barde village in Ikara LGA of Kaduna State and the abductors were demanding for the sum of N50 million as ransom.

He said on receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP Yekini Ayoku, directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ikara to spread his operational dragnet to ensure the victim is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper