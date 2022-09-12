Kwara Utd Open CAF CC Campaign With Win, Thrash AS Douanes 3-0





Kwara United yesterday began their 2022/2023 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup campaign on a winning note, thrashing the visiting AS Douanes of Niger Republic 3-0 in the first leg of their first round match held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The Kwara’s darling team scored all the three goals during the first half of the match.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his wife, Olufolake were among the crowd that cheered the Ilorin based team to victory.

A philanthropist and Kwara Central Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mustapha had promised Kwara United players a reward of $20,000 if they emerged victorious in the encounter.

The return leg match will hold at the Général Seyni Kountché Stadion or Stade Municipal de Niamey, Niamey, Niger, the home grounds of AS Douanes on September 18, 2022.

The winner over the two legs will play Moroccan side, Berkane, who are the current holders of the Confederation Cup title.





Source: Leadership Newspaper