Lions Club To Equip N37m Gwarimpa Diabetic Centre





Newly-installed president of Wuse Abuja Lions Club, Lion Princes Doo Kene Tsumba and her team have unveiled a plan to complete and furnish the Diabetic Centre built in Gwarimpa General Hospital by the club which is worth N37million.

Princess Tsumba made this disclosure yesterday in her acceptance speech at her investiture as the 21st president of the Wuse, Abuja Lions Club held in Abuja.

Tsumba while congratulating the board of directors, the elected officers and members of the club, said her leadership would finish the interior works of the Diabetic Centre built by the club in Gwarimpa General Hospital.

She said, “My signature is also to build an e-library in the Federal Boys College Apo for the less privileged students who do not have access to desktops with internet facility to carry out research works which would cost N20 million.

“Construction and placing of traffic booths in strategic locations in the FCT for traffic officers and for better traffic management for all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper